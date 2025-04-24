Previous
All the colors by tomscheidel
114 / 365

All the colors

Part of the sandstone formations at Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
24th April 2025

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
