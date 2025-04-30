Previous
Next
Ripples by tomscheidel
120 / 365

Ripples

Sometimes we find art in the mundane. Yesterday I finished power washing the patio. Today we had a rainstorm. A little puddle formed and created these beautiful patterns.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact