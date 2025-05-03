Previous
Next
Geese on the Rogue by tomscheidel
123 / 365

Geese on the Rogue

These two just paddled on over for their close up. Rouge River, downtown Rockford, Michigan.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact