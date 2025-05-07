Previous
1885 Trestle by tomscheidel
1885 Trestle

This old trestle used to help the C&O railway cross a small creek. Now the White Pine Trail sits on top.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Jackie Snider
Interesting historical picture.
May 8th, 2025  
