Pond along the Flat River Trail by tomscheidel
130 / 365

Pond along the Flat River Trail

As a kid, this was my uncle’s pond back when there were train tracks instead of a trail. We would often swim there. Eastern Kent County, Michigan
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
