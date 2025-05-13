Previous
Carpet Bugle by tomscheidel
Carpet Bugle

I'm watching my lawn slowly be taken over by native plants.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
