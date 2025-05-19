Sign up
Dune staircase
We found this staircase on a hike in the Kitchel Lindquist Dunes Preserve in Grand Haven, Michigan. Turns out it was part of my nephew’s Eagle Scout project in 2007. You can see the plaque with his name in the bottom of the photo.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
18th May 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
