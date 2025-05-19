Previous
Dune staircase by tomscheidel
Dune staircase

We found this staircase on a hike in the Kitchel Lindquist Dunes Preserve in Grand Haven, Michigan. Turns out it was part of my nephew’s Eagle Scout project in 2007. You can see the plaque with his name in the bottom of the photo.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
