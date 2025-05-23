Previous
Felt Estate by tomscheidel
Felt Estate

Originally built as a single family home nears the dunes in Saugatuck, Michigan, the Felt mansion is now a wedding venue and museum. At one point it was the St. Augustine Seminary High School. New Pope Leo XIV graduated from there in 1973.
Thomas Scheidel

