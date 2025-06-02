Previous
Skylancer by tomscheidel
153 / 365

Skylancer

This plane is on display at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. It was flown by Neil Armstrong when he was a NASA test pilot.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
