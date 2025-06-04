Previous
Juvenile Tufted Titmouse by tomscheidel
Juvenile Tufted Titmouse

This little bird was learning to fly. It was hopping and fluttering through the bushes on the side of our house. Mom was nearby keeping a watchful eye
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
