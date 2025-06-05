Previous
Bronze girl by tomscheidel
156 / 365

Bronze girl

This statue is one of a group of statues of children standing in a circle. The sculpture is in the Children’s Garden at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
