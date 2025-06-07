Previous
Civil War Memorial by tomscheidel
158 / 365

Civil War Memorial

Grand Rapids, Michigan
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact