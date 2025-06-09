Previous
Blue Jay on the fountain by tomscheidel
160 / 365

Blue Jay on the fountain

Several of the birds in our backyard use our fountain as a bird bath.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice capture!
June 11th, 2025  
