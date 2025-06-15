Previous
Drums from India by tomscheidel
Drums from India

Part of the Shiledar Dhol-Tasha Pathak Troop from Detroit performing at the Asian Pacific Festival in Grand Rapids.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
