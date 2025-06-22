Sign up
173 / 365
Rogue River Park Pond - Summer
I posted a photo back in January taken from the same spot. Follow the link to see the difference 5 months makes in Michigan.
https://365project.org/tomscheidel/365/2025-01-05
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice!
June 24th, 2025
