Rogue River Park Pond - Summer by tomscheidel
173 / 365

Rogue River Park Pond - Summer

I posted a photo back in January taken from the same spot. Follow the link to see the difference 5 months makes in Michigan.

https://365project.org/tomscheidel/365/2025-01-05
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice!
June 24th, 2025  
