Ugly bird by tomscheidel
Ugly bird

We have a finch nest in a geranium pot on our patio. 4 eggs were the same pale blue. One egg was a bit larger and speckled. The odd egg hatched first. We think it is a cow bird chick.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
