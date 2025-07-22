Previous
Enjoying DC by tomscheidel
203 / 365

Enjoying DC

I don’t post a lot of selfies, but this one turned out nice. We were on the upstairs outdoor deck at Vagabond for a vendor party.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact