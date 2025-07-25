Previous
Wood and water by tomscheidel
206 / 365

Wood and water

Some old beach pilings that are slowly being reclaimed by Lake Michigan. South of Grand Haven, Michigan.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
