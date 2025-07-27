Previous
Corn as high as an elephant’s eye by tomscheidel
208 / 365

Corn as high as an elephant’s eye

Not Oklahoma, this is in west Michigan.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
