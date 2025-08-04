Previous
Green pond by tomscheidel
216 / 365

Green pond

I used the panoramic feature on my iPhone. It curved the straight boardwalk and flattened the round pond.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
