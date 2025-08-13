Previous
Gravel bike by tomscheidel
225 / 365

Gravel bike

My gravel bike resting, after doing some gravel as part of a 27 mile, mostly pavement, ride.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
