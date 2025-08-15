Previous
Two trees by tomscheidel
227 / 365

Two trees

River’s Edge Park, northern Kent County, Michigan
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact