Previous
Greek dancers by tomscheidel
228 / 365

Greek dancers

At the Yassou Greek Festival in Grand Rapids.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact