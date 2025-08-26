Previous
Next
Turtle parade by tomscheidel
238 / 365

Turtle parade

Rogue River dam, Rockford, Michigan
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact