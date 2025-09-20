Previous
Ault Park Trestle by tomscheidel
Ault Park Trestle

We first hiked this Cincinnati park five years ago. The trestle was abandoned and unsafe to cross. On this hike we found it had been converted to a rail trail with new steps accessing it from the creek level.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
