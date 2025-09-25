Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
268 / 365
Piper at the gates
Performer in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
269
photos
4
followers
5
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
26th September 2025 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close