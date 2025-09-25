Previous
Piper at the gates by tomscheidel
268 / 365

Piper at the gates

Performer in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize.
25th September 2025

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
