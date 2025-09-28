Previous
Next
Blue on blue by tomscheidel
271 / 365

Blue on blue

Bridgewater Place towers on the Grand River.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact