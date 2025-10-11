Previous
Flames by tomscheidel
284 / 365

Flames

Taking still photos of fires is always interesting. They almost never look like what my eye sees. This one is pretty close.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
