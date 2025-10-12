Previous
Rail Trail Bridge by tomscheidel
285 / 365

Rail Trail Bridge

This railroad bridge was originally constructed in 1880. it was restored in 1998 and is now part of the Fred Meijer Heartland Trail.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
