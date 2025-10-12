Sign up
285 / 365
Rail Trail Bridge
This railroad bridge was originally constructed in 1880. it was restored in 1998 and is now part of the Fred Meijer Heartland Trail.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
12th October 2025 4:37pm
