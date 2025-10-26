Previous
Carl Creek Covered Bridge by tomscheidel
Carl Creek Covered Bridge

Along the bike trail in Ada, Michigan
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Photo Details

