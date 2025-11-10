Previous
Deer grazing by tomscheidel
314 / 365

Deer grazing

Five deer foraging for food after the first snowfall of the year.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
