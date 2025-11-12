Previous
Northern lights by tomscheidel
Northern lights

North of Grand Rapids, Michigan. To the naked eye the aurora weren’t this bright, more of a pale pink and green, but the iPhone really brought out the colors.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
