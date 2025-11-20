Previous
Next
Old fence by tomscheidel
324 / 365

Old fence

The stone fence is doing a good job of holding back the onslaught of fallen leaves.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact