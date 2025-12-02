Previous
Kingsley Building by tomscheidel
336 / 365

Kingsley Building

Five story, multi-use, Art Deco building in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids. The building in the foreground was originally a gas station.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact