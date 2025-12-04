Previous
River, rock, ice by tomscheidel
338 / 365

River, rock, ice

4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
93% complete

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty and enough to give me a little shiver.
December 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
December 9th, 2025  
