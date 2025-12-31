Previous
Bye bye 2025 by tomscheidel
365 / 365

Bye bye 2025

I finished 2025 and the 365 Project with a hike on the North Country Trail.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
100% complete

