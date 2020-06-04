Previous
Next
182 - June 4, 2020 by toner
203 / 365

182 - June 4, 2020

Today was my 30th anniversary at work - co- workers put together a PowerPoint slideshow for me and I had a virtual lunch get-together with a friend to celebrate.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Toner

@toner
Working on my 11th year of Project 365 and appreciating the inspiration found here. 🤗
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise