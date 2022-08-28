Previous
Marriage 2.0 by toniherr77
Marriage 2.0

Okay, this is from last night, but I want to start my year with the one I love. My one and only. He grounds me. He increases my faith. This was just before Casey and Jason gave him his TriGlide.
