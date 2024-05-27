Sign up
144 / 365
Lady Bower Plughole
As we were in the local area I initially wanted to photograph the overflow while the water was flowing into the bell mouth, but unfortunately the reservoir level was too low on this occasion.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
1
0
Anthony Small
Tags
reservoir
,
derbyshire
Babs
ace
What an interesting structure
May 28th, 2024
