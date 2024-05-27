Previous
Lady Bower Plughole by tonus
Lady Bower Plughole

As we were in the local area I initially wanted to photograph the overflow while the water was flowing into the bell mouth, but unfortunately the reservoir level was too low on this occasion.
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
Anthony Small
Babs ace
What an interesting structure
May 28th, 2024  
