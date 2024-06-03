Previous
Cow Square - Somerton by tonus
149 / 365

Cow Square - Somerton

My home town where I grew up,
3rd June 2024

Anthony Small

@tonus
Babs
What a lovely place to live. Not far from Glastonbury too. Did you ever go to the festivals?
June 3rd, 2024  
