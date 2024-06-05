Previous
Pontsticill Reservoir-Valve House & Spillway by tonus
151 / 365

Pontsticill Reservoir-Valve House & Spillway

This is a shot that wanted to get but with the water overflowing into the spillway.

Maybe a trip in the winter months !
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It looks amazing. fav.
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise