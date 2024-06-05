Sign up
Previous
151 / 365
Pontsticill Reservoir-Valve House & Spillway
This is a shot that wanted to get but with the water overflowing into the spillway.
Maybe a trip in the winter months !
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
1
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th June 2024 1:02pm
Tags
south
,
wales
Babs
ace
It looks amazing. fav.
June 6th, 2024
