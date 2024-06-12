Previous
Car Crash by tonus
Car Crash

This happened recently in Langport, by all accounts the lady driver walked away without any injuries as the structure came tumbling down moments after she got out of the car.
The removal of the car is due to take place on Friday morning.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Anthony Small

Andy Oz ace
Hell, she was lucky, those are some big lumps of stone.
June 12th, 2024  
