Small Window by tonus
168 / 365

Small Window

Went back to Muchelney Abbey today, this window is no more than a foot high.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Anthony Small

@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
