169 / 365
Distance Marker Stone
Noticed that I had a photo of the day missing, so found this on my phone.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Anthony Small
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
23rd June 2024 12:04pm
taunton bridgwater canal
