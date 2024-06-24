Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Poppies Near Yarnbury Camp
I almost drove past these without noticing at first, luckily I saw another photographer walking to the fields.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
46% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th June 2024 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salisbury
,
plains
Andy Oz
ace
Wow, that's spectacular!
Great capture of it.
June 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a spectacular scene. fav.
June 26th, 2024
Anthony Small
ace
@onewing
Thanks for the fav and great comments
June 26th, 2024
Anthony Small
ace
@plebster
Thanks for the great comments.
June 26th, 2024
365 Project
Great capture of it.