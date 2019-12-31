Sign up
Photo 2647
Jumping for joy
Jumping for joy in the garden.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
4
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
31st December 2019 10:44am
Tags
nature
,
food
,
jump
,
garden
,
colours.
Margaret Brown
ace
Well caught! Happy New Year to you and your family Tony.
December 31st, 2019
Monica
Great timing! Happy new year!
December 31st, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful timing and capture ! - love the title - - fav. A happy New Year to both You and Mrs G.
December 31st, 2019
Elizabeth
ace
A very Happy New Year to you Tony!
December 31st, 2019
