Amaryllis by tonygig
Amaryllis

My Wife's Amaryllis just came into flower.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Helen K
Wow! I’ve not seen this striking colour before. Fav!
January 10th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
January 10th, 2020  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Oh wow, that's so beautiful.
January 10th, 2020  
