Photo 2652
Amaryllis
My Wife's Amaryllis just came into flower.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
3
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
9th January 2020 1:50pm
flower
,
colours
,
amaryllis
,
nature.
Helen K
Wow! I’ve not seen this striking colour before. Fav!
January 10th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
January 10th, 2020
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Oh wow, that's so beautiful.
January 10th, 2020
