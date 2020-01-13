Previous
View Over Towards Dale Abbey In Derbyshire. by tonygig
Photo 2653

View Over Towards Dale Abbey In Derbyshire.

On our way into Derby this morning.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...




Diana Moss ace
WOW a fav
January 13th, 2020  
