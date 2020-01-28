Previous
Winter Hydrangea. by tonygig
Winter Hydrangea.

I don't cut the heads off my Hydrangea's till spring, lots of bugs hide in the dead flowers, a nice winters treat for the wintering birds.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Magnificent capture with wonderful clarity and details. Love the tones and dof too.
January 28th, 2020  
