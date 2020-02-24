Previous
New Life. by tonygig
Photo 2677

New Life.

New life in the Garden ( Acer Tree )
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

tony gig

This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful macro shot - lovely to see the sign of new life in spite of the dreadful stormy weather we are experiencing ! fav
February 24th, 2020  
@beryl. Just got into Derby Beryl, lots of roads still in flood, I think we are in that 40 days 40 nights moment.
February 24th, 2020  
@tonygig So bad every where - lots of flooding around my home in mid Wales , roads and railway unpassable . All the water from the Welsh hills with the Severn raging through with further flooding in Shrewsbury - Water level there are higher than they have been in the last 20 years ! Its pretty horrendous every where , while we just know about our own little patch - We are very lucky with no history of flooding around or house I hope you are also safe !
February 24th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
So lovely :)
February 24th, 2020  
