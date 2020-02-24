Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2677
New Life.
New life in the Garden ( Acer Tree )
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2677
photos
220
followers
188
following
733% complete
View this month »
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd February 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
life
,
nature
,
new
,
colours
,
bud
,
garden
,
acer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful macro shot - lovely to see the sign of new life in spite of the dreadful stormy weather we are experiencing ! fav
February 24th, 2020
tony gig
@beryl
. Just got into Derby Beryl, lots of roads still in flood, I think we are in that 40 days 40 nights moment.
February 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@tonygig
So bad every where - lots of flooding around my home in mid Wales , roads and railway unpassable . All the water from the Welsh hills with the Severn raging through with further flooding in Shrewsbury - Water level there are higher than they have been in the last 20 years ! Its pretty horrendous every where , while we just know about our own little patch - We are very lucky with no history of flooding around or house I hope you are also safe !
February 24th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
So lovely :)
February 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close